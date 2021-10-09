Home
Description of suspect vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run in Alamo released
The Texas department of Public Safety released a description of the suspect vehicle connected to a September fatal hit-and-run. Jose I. Rodriguez was killed on...
Combes man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child
A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Combes...
3-year-old boy who vanished near Texas home found alive, officials say
A 3-year-old boy in Texas who has been...
Weather
Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Oct. 8, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 7, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 8, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below: See the final scores below: Friday, October 8 ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 7, 2021
Weslaco East vs. McAllen High FINAL SCORE :...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Hechos Valle
Varias agencias responden al incendio de un camión en una zona rural de San Benito
Los departamentos de bomberos de las ciudades de San Benito, Harlingen y Brownsville están luchando contra un incendio en la zona rural de San Benito, según...
Un conductor es arrestado tras persecución a alta velocidad en el hospital de McAllen
Un hombre enfrenta múltiples cargos luego de una...
México y EEUU acuerdan nuevo plan de seguridad
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Estados Unidos y...
