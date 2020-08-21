Home
News
Amber alert issued for missing 14-month-old boy in Colorado City
An Amber alert was issued on Fri day for an abducted child from Colorado City , TX. The Colorado City police department is searching for...
CON MI GENTE: Weslaco's Daily Grind
One Weslaco coffee shop brings the community together...
3 people in Willacy County tested positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Friday reported that three people...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
Rio Hondo, Port Isabel, Raymondville Will Compete For Single Playoff Spot
Rio Hondo - District 16-4A Division 2 underwent a strange change on Wednesday night that will leave the three Rio Grande Valley representatives competing for just...
WAC, UTRGV Cancel Fall Sports Due To COVID-19 Concerns
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Ben Bolt is first Texas FB Program to Cancel Season
BEN BOLT - With Jim Wells County preventing...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to Hurricane Hanna first responders. Team RWB McAllen/Edniburg chapter said it’s the love of the valley that makes...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
Somos Noticias
Emiten alerta Amber por bebé de 14 meses en Colorado City
Se emitió una alerta Amber el vierne s por un bebé de Colorado City , TX. La policía de Colorado City busca a Klay Guzman...
Aprueban compra de más de 5,000 pruebas de coronavirus en Donna
Uno de los lugares más castigados por el...
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 29 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 397 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el jueves 29 muertes...
