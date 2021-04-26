Home
News
Nearly $4M in funds allocated to behavioral health clinic in Edinburg to cover mental health issues
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) presented $3.7M in federal funding to a behavioral health clinic Monday morning. According to a news release, Texas Tropical Behavioral...
A closer look at the McAllen’s District One Commissioner candidates
Three candidates seek election for McAllen’s District One...
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 115 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related deaths...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Warm and muggy weather conditions to start the week
Happy Monday! The morning will start off warm and muggy with some clouds, but partly sunny skies could return this afternoon. It’s going to...
Cool front, scattered showers possible in Rio Grande Valley this weekend
Happy Friday! Temperatures will hit the low...
Cloudy skies, temperatures in low 80s expected to turn around by Monday afternoon
Happy Monday! Clouds are across most of...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Paula Dodge Retiring After 26 Years with Bulldogs
MCALLEN - Earlier this year, McAllen's head volleyball coach Paula Dodge announced her retirement. She has been in the coaching spot light for almost 4...
Boys Regional Golf Tournament Round 1 Results
6A Region IV Boys Golf Tournament - McAllen,...
Former UTPA Baseball Head Coach Mantrana Dies at 57
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
La Autoridad de la Vivienda tendrá el martes una clínica de vacunación contra el covid en Brownsville
La Autoridad de la Vivienda tendrá el martes una clínica de vacunación contra el covid en Brownsville Este martes una clínica contra el covid-19 en...
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus, 115 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el lunes una muerte...
Conozca a los candidatos a comisionado del Distrito uno
Tres candidatos que buscan la elección para el...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
La Mejor Mama
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
La Mejor Mama
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days