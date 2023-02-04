Home
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February...
City of Roma’s finance director fired amid investigation into ‘possible discrepancies’ in the city’s bank account
The Texas Rangers are investigating "possible discrepancies" in...
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Saturday...
Weather
Saturday, February 4, 2023: Warm and sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 - spotty showers, temperatures in the 50s
Wed. Feb. 1, 2023: Showers and temperatures in the 40s
Sports
UTRGV loses to Sam Houston at the buzzer
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team came back from a nine-point deficit over the final three...
RGV celebrates National Signing Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Multiple valley student-athletes...
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a...
Programming
Pump Patrol - Feb. 3, 2023
Zoo Guest - Spirit the Mexican Redknee Tarantula
Pet of the Week: Peanut
Noticias RGV
Andrés Manuel López Obrador concluirá su mandato en el 2024
El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, insistió hoy en que no cambiará las leyes para reelegirse en el cargo. Su mandato se dará...
Centro de control y prevención de enfermedades emite alerta nacional sobre gotas para la los ojos
Una poderosa bacteria en gotas para los ojos...
Mcallen elimina las restricciones de uso del agua
El ayuntamiento anunció que fue eliminada la etapa...
