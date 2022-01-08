Home
News
Pilot program to help eligible Hidalgo County homeowners with help paying past due property tax, mortgage payments
Hidalgo County homeowners may soon be eligible for up to $25,000 in past due property taxes and $40,000 in past due mortgage payments under a pilot...
Sheriff's office: Missing kangaroo returned to its owner
A kangaroo that was spotted near Mercedes Friday...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott visits McAllen for special announcement
Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit the...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022: Mild weather with temperatures in the 70s
Jan. 6, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 5, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Basketball vs Grand Canyon University
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's basketball team faced Grand Canyon University in Western Athletic Conference play. Click on the video above for highlights...
Anzaldua commits to Texas A&M Int'l for baseball
MISSION, Texas -- Abel Anzaldua committed to play...
RGVCA West All-Star Team Preview
MCALLEN, TEXAS - We gave you an inside...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Programa piloto para ayudar a los propietarios de viviendas elegibles del Condado de Hidalgo con ayuda para pagar impuestos a la propiedad vencidos, pagos hipotecarios
Los propietarios del condado de Hidalgo pronto podrán ser elegibles para hasta $ 25,000 en impuestos a la propiedad vencidos y $ 40,000 en pagos de...
Centro de reciclaje de McAllen reciclando arboles de Navidad
Las fiestas decembrinas han finalizado y llega el...
Maestro de la Joya ISD cuestiona el uso del distrito de $ 98 millones en fondos federales
Un maestro de La Joya ISD pregunta qué...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days