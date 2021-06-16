Home
Congressman Cuellar comments on travel restrictions, Texas border wall plans
With a restriction on non-essential travel across U.S. -Mexico ports of entry that remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on June 21, Congressman Henry Cuellar shared...
Suspects plead not guilty in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl
Four men were charged with capital murder in...
Cameron County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported 32 new positive...
Weather
June 16, 2021: Scattered showers possible in the afternoon
June 15, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
June 14, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in mid-90s
Sports
Toros Remain Unbeaten at Home; Beat Real Monarchs 1-0
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, June 12, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-1-1) earns fourth win at home to stay undefeated after 1-0 win over Real Monarchs...
Donna's Eddy Epperson Signs with Our Lady of the Lake
DONNA - Eddy Epperson has basketball in his...
Three Valley Teams Qualify for State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday
MISSION - This weekend three Rio Grande Valley...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Condenan a alcalde por homicidio de periodista mexicana
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Una jueza mexicana sentenció a ocho años de prisión a un alcalde del norteño estado de Chihuahua por participar en el...
Aeromar anuncia servicios de vuelos extendidos a México
La aerolínea mexicana Aeromar anunció una extensión a...
Greg Abbott, dijo que utilizará 250 millones de dólares en dinero estatal y financiamiento colectivo para construir el muro
Aquí un resumen de la conferencia de prensa...
