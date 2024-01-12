Home
Some Americans will get their student loans canceled in February as Biden accelerates his new plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will start canceling student loans for some borrowers in February as part of a new repayment plan that's taking effect...
SpaceX’s explosive test flight achieved key milestones. But there is still a long way to go
Originally Published: 21 NOV 23 16:36 ET ...
Tensions at the border grow as the number of migrant apprehensions drops significantly
Originally Published: 12 JAN 24 09:20 ET ...
Friday, Jan. 12, 2023: Windy and cool temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH LIVE: Cold weather update from the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather Team
Tune in for a weather update from the...
Brutal Arctic blast to drop temperatures to minus 30s as the coldest air of winter spreads across the US
Originally Published: 11 JAN 24 16:20 ET ...
East Side Ready For Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game
LA VILLA - The East All-Stars wrapped up their final practice on Thursday as they get ready for Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game at PSJA Stadium. ...
Vaqueros Pick Up First Conference Win in OT Thriller with Seattle U
EDINBURG - Junior Hasan Abdul-Hakim hit a game-winning...
John Campbell Anounces Retirement as Vela Head Football Coach
EDINBURG - After seven seasons, four district titles...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Audi the German Shepard mix
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
La Voz del Valle: Realizan caminata para concientizar sobre el proceso de asilo
En La Voz del Valle, Alma Ruth de Practice Mercy informa acerca de la organización sin fines de lucro, cuyo objetivo es brindar apoyo a las...
Actívate: Entrenadora comparte los beneficios de practicar Zumba
En Actívate, Vivian Arreaza de Vivir Fit Studio...
Actívate: Gimnasio Athena brinda entrenamiento de musculación
En Activate, la entrenadora Yari, de Athena Strength...
