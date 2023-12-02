Home
WATCH: The 10th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade LIVE!
The McAllen Holiday Parade is set for Saturday night. The 10th anniversary of the McAllen Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, at...
Texas grid faces winter after failed attempt to get more power online
" Texas grid faces winter after failed...
Texas Senate passes its own school safety funding bill, but little time remains to get it across the finish line
" Texas Senate passes its own school...
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023: Mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023: Cloudy skies, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win
More than 10,000 people were in attendance as the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers became state semi-finalists Friday. The Chargers advanced to the fifth round of...
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
Excitement was felt throughout the streets of Brownsville...
Brownsville Veterans advances to final four in playoffs
In a historic matchup, the Brownsville Veterans Memorial...
Zoo Guest: Plato the Texas tortoise
Pet of the Week: Sugar the shepherd mix
Pump Patrol - Nov. 28, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Accidente en Raymondville deja a cuatro personas en estado crítico
Este sábado 2 de diciembre, dos hombres y dos menores fueron hospitalizados en estado crítico luego de un accidente ocurrido cerca de Raymondville, según reportó la...
Un tribunal federal de apelaciones ordena a Texas retirar las controvertidas boyas fronterizas del Río Grande
Publicado originalmente: 01 23 DE DICIEMBRE 18:52 ET...
El actor y modelo Julian Gil se presentará en el desfile navideño de McAllen
El actor y modelo argentino-puertorriqueño Julián Gil será...
