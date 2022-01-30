Home
Actress filming in the Valley says she was nearly abducted— police say no record of incident
A cast member in a movie being filmed in Cameron County says she 'almost got snatched up' from her hotel Friday, while local authorities say they...
Biden calls for release of US hostage in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday...
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
CONROE, Texas (AP) — Former President Donald Trump...
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022: Beautiful day with temperatures in the 60s
Jan. 28, 2022: Clouds and showers with temperatures in 50s
Jan. 27, 2022: Clouds and showers with temperatures in low 60s
Birmingham City Squadron vs. RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers cap off a six-game homestand facing the Birmingham City Squadron. Vipers entered with a five-game win streak. Click on the...
UTRGV Basketball vs Tarleton State
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV basketball took on Tarleton...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Only Tom Brady could...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Abre nuevo centro acuático en Pharr
El Pharr Natatorium está oficialmente abierto. La instalación incluye una piscina de tamaño olímpico e instalaciones de buceo, entre otras comodidades. Los estudiantes atletas...
Regresan migrantes bajo el programa de permanecer en Mexico
Esta semana empezaron a ser regresados los primeros...
Texas demanda a la administración de Biden para detener el programa que reúne a niños centroamericanos con padres en EE. UU.
El Valle del Río Grande en viernes fue...
