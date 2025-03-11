Home
News
Alligator stuck in Weslaco drainage system
An alligator has been stuck under a grate in Weslaco for at least four weeks, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Channel 5 News...
Suspect in custody following stabbing, police chase near Edinburg
A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing...
Rafael Cruz, father of Ted Cruz, wants Texas to require school lessons about “evil” of communism
" Rafael Cruz, father of Ted Cruz,...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 10, 2025: Sunny and nice with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 9, 2025: Breezy with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Cowboys bringing back return ace Turpin on $18M deal, adding defensive lineman Solomon Thomas
The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing standout kick returner KaVontae Turpin on an $18 million, three-year contract while adding free agent defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. Turpin...
UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush reacts to first spring practice
Our Daniella Hernandez sits down with UTRGV Head...
UTRGV women's basketball eliminated in down-to-the-wire thriller in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — The UTRGV Vaqueros women’s...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 9, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Martes 11 de Marzo: Caluroso con brisa, temperaturas en los 90s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Texas registra 220 casos de sarampión en el estado
Tras el brote de sarampión en Texas, se...
Joven del Valle triunfa como técnico en HVAC gracias a universidad temprana de PSJA
Un joven de 20 años del Valle ya...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days