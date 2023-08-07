Home
Longtime Mid-Valley Emergency Management Coordinator passes away
George Garrett Jr. passed away on August 4 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was 78 years old. Garrett was seen as a pillar of...
Local non-profit hosts specialty training on autism for McAllen ISD Police Department
The McAllen Independent School District Police Department is...
City of Mission installs license plate readers that help investigators track suspects
The city of Mission now have an extra...
Weather
Monday, August 8, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Aug. 4, 2023: Hot and windy with more triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, August 3, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Arms Pulling Their Weight
ALAMO, Texas -- The RGV arm wrestling scene has been on a steady climb thanks to the help of non-profit organization South Texas Pullers and the...
2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
MISSION, Texas -- The Juarez-Lincoln Huskies have gone...
2023 Two-A-Day Tour: La Joya Coyotes
La Joya, Texas -- The La Joya Coyotes...
Programming
Oficiales de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza decomisaron un camión con metanfetaminas en el Puente Internacional Pharr
Oficiales de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza interceptaron un camión con gran cargamento de metanfetaminas en el Puente Internacional Pharr. La supuesta droga de los narcotraficantes...
Aeropuerto de Harlingen tendrá nuevo centro de estacionamiento y zona de comida
El aeropuerto de Harlingen ha puesto a disposición...
TxDOT promueve una campaña en favor de la educación vial en las zonas escolares
El lunes 7 de agosto iniciaron algunas jornadas...
