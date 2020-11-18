Home
Valley Made, Local Strong: Pride of Texas Equestrian Center
Pride of Texas Equestrian Center started about 10 years ago, when Carolina Basurto and Lucas Damm purchased their property. During the past two years, though,...
Children at Risk ranks Valley schools based on racial equity, performance of low-income students
Children at Risk, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, recently...
After nearly 30 years on the job, South Texas College president announces her retirement
South Texas College President Shirley A. Reed, who...
Hechos Valle
Médicos agotados y hospitales abrumados por COVID-19
Los hospitales están convirtiendo las capillas, cafeterías, salas de espera, pasillos e incluso estacionamientos en áreas de tratamiento de pacientes. El personal médico llama desesperadamente a...
Concluye el segmento del estudiante de la semana
Hoy es el cierre definitivo a nuestro segmento...
Reporte de Covid -19 en Tamaulipas
En el estado de Tamaulipas amanecieron con 1366...
