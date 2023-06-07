Home
Non-profit builds homes for Peñitas residents
A non-profit that's dedicated to helping low income families in the Rio Grande Valley is getting more money to continue their work. Grateful families gathered...
Recent rain causes increase in allergies for some Valley residents
People may have noticed their allergies acting up...
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate armed robbery in Donna
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's is investigating an armed...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, June 7, 2023: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 6, 2023: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 5, 2023: Afternoon showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
‘A Valley icon:’ Local coaches remember former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown
A giant in Valley sports who served as a legend in sports broadcasting passed away Monday night at the age of 69. Former KRGV Sports...
Pimentel reflects on Vaquero baseball career
EDINBURG, Texas -- Vaqueros Slugger Brandon Pimentel has...
Lady Hounds softball falls to Pearland 3-2 in state semifinals
AUSTIN - San Benito's dreams of making program...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Pump Patrol: June 5, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 2, 2023
Noticias RGV
Residente de Laredo se declara culpable de posesión ilícita de armas
Un residente de Laredo de 37 años se ha declarado culpable de posesión de un rifle de asalto, posesión de un arma de fuego por un...
Su salud importa: El lupus y los principales síntomas
El lupus es una enfermedad autoinmune que ocurre...
Investigan incendio en el condado Cameron, cuyo sospechoso enfrenta cargos de asalto agravado.
Los investigadores del condado Cameron, hallaron a Juan...
