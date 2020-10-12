Home
Planned Parenthood will offer free HIV tests on Thursday
Planned Parenthood will offer free HIV testing on Thursday, which is National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day . HIV disproportionately affects Latinos, who make up less...
Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths
Hidalgo County on Monday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths....
Headed to the pumpkin patch? Health experts have a few tips
Pumpkin patches are a Halloween tradition. Running...
First and Goal Friday for 10/9 - Scores and Highlights
Our First & Goal Coverage kicked off on Friday with six games featuring eight Rio Grande Valley teams. Check out the video above for the full...
Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg North
Two-A-Days on Channel 5 have finally begun for...
La Joya, Juarez-Lincoln Choose to Not Play Football in 2020
LA JOYA - Despite La Joya ISD announcing...
CON MI GENTE: Valley Moonshine
Jerrod Leon Henry just wanted to bring a little bit of Appalachia and the Ozarks to the Rio Grande Valley. That's how his businesses, Rio...
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
Continúan restricciones por Covid-19
Las reuniones durante “halloween” como la entrega de dulces en las escuelas a través de autoservicio también serán prohibidas en el condado Cameron. Con el...
Disminuyen pruebas de detección de cáncer de mama debido a pandemia
Se espera que más de 42,000 mujeres mueran...
Preocupación por máquinas para votar en Rio Grande City
A solo unos días de que las elecciones...
