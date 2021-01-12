Home
Willacy County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 23 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The county did not release information about the gender or age of...
President Trump makes final visit to border wall before leaving office
President Donald Trump made one last visit to...
Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 126 new cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths...
Koy Detmer Takes Coaching Position at Somerset High School
MISSION - Koy Detmer is headed to Somerset High School to be the head coach of the Bulldogs. He replaced Mario Pena in 2016, leading...
UTRGV Dominates St. Mary's in Thursday Win
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Edinburg Community Gives Back
EDINBURG - When one Edinburg family was given...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Miles recibieron la primera ronda de la vacuna Moderna en el Bert Ogden Arena de Edinburg
Se lrealizo una de las clínicas de vacunación masiva COVID-19 más grandes que se llevó a cabo en el condado Hidalgo. El martes por la...
El condado Cameron informa 6 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 126 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el martes seis muertes...
Reacción ante visita presidencial por parte de líderes demócratas
Congresistas de Texas junto a otros líderes demócratas...
