Home
News
Groundbreaking held in Mission for new shopping center
A groundbreaking was held Monday afternoon in Mission for a new shopping center. The new shopping center, which will be called Mission Gateway, will be...
Monday, Feb. 27, 2023: Warm and sunny, temps in the 80s
Brownsville police: Man in custody after altercation between neighbors ends in fatal shooting
A 47-year-old man is in custody following an...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, Feb. 27, 2023: Warm and sunny, temps in the 80s
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Saturday, Feb. 25: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The final two RGV high school girls basketball teams ended their run for a state title with a pair of losses. ...
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships
The Pharr Natatorium held their first premier college...
Boys Basketball Bi-District Playoffs Scores and Highlights from Tuesday
Tuesday, February 21st Bi-District Round 6A ...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week - Sugar the lab mix
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Agencia de seguridad laboral investiga un incidente mortal cerca de Sullivan City
La agencia de seguridad laboral, OSHA, investiga un incidente laboral mortal cerca de Sullivan City. El sheriff del condado de hidalgo, Eddie Guerra, dice que...
Se registra accidente mortal en Monte Alto
"Es la responsabilidad de cada conductor, de manejar...
Hombre bajo custodia enfrenta acusaciones de asalto agravado y amenaza terrorista en San Benito
Osvaldo Balderas es acusado de realizar varios delitos...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days