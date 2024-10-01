Home
News
DPS: Driver in crash that killed Cameron County deputy constable in custody
The man accused of causing the death of a Cameron County deputy constable will be charged with intoxication manslaughter causing death to a police officer after...
Rio Hondo city administrator keeping his job despite criminal charges
The Rio Hondo city council voted Monday to...
Officials identify driver who crashed into a Texas pipeline and sparked a 4-day fire
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Sept. 30, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 5
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football. Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Petunio the Guinea Pig
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
DPS arresta al conductor del accidente que mató al alguacil adjunto del condado Cameron
El hombre acusado de causar la muerte de un alguacil adjunto del condado Cameron será acusado de homicidio involuntario por intoxicación, causando la muerte a un...
Realizan evento para mujeres en McAllen
Cristina Torres, representante de 'Calvary Women Of McAllen',...
UTRGV realiza exposición de carreras y pasantías estudiantiles
Gidalti Cárdenas-Amézquita, asesora profesional de UTRGV, visita Noticias...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days