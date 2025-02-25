Home
Nearly 60 Rio Grande City Grulla ISD employees to be laid off amid budget deficit
Following a Tuesday night vote from Rio Grande City Grulla ISD school board members, nearly 60 district employees will be laid off from the district's administrative...
2 hospitalized in Edinburg interstate crash
Two people were hospitalized following a Tuesday night...
Edinburg police sergeant to become department’s first-ever female lieutenant
From police sergeant to lieutenant, Sandra Tapia is...
Weather
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025: Foggy morning, warm evening with highs in the low 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Beautiful afternoon, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025: Morning drizzle, afternoon sun, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
La Feria boys basketball shines once again to advance to regional final
Glenn 52, McAllen High 42 Liberty Hill 55, Nikki Rowe 42 La Feria 43, Floresville 31 Santa Maria 47, Hearne 75 San...
Nikki Rowe takes down McAllen High in Monday night rivarly matchup
Highlights from the Nikki Rowe Warriors win over...
Regional Semifinal Bound: Santa Maria Cougars
Santa Maria, TX -- The Santa Maria Cougars...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
San Juan Basilica holds rosary for Pope Francis
A special rosary was held on Monday at...
Noticias RGV
El Mayo Zambada pide extradición a México para evitar la pena de muerte
Ismael El Mayo Zambada está pidiendo al gobierno de México que se le extradite de los Estados Unidos, después que diera a conocer que se declararía...
Viejo puente Queen Isabella será desmantelado y convertido en arrecife artificial
Hay nuevos planes para eliminar la vieja calzada...
Dos personas hospitalizadas en un accidente en la interestatal de Edinburg
Dos personas fueron hospitalizadas después de un accidente...
