4 people hospitalized in Alamo crash
Four people were hospitalized Sunday following a three-vehicle crash, according to the Alamo Police Department. The crash happened at around noon near the intersection of...
Alamo fire chief offers pool safety tips for Memorial Day celebrations
Many people will head to the pool to...
What's open and closed on Memorial Day?
In what had long been celebrated every May...
Weather
Sunday, May 25, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, May 24, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Get ready for another busy Atlantic hurricane season, but maybe not as crazy as 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — With warmer than normal ocean...
Sports
RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC
Harlingen, TX-- The RGV Red Crowns home opener against Central Dallas FC marked the start of the Semi professional soccer back in the Valley. The...
Palmview ends the season on a shut-out loss in game three
Beeville, TX -- Palmview Lobos lose game three...
PSJA eliminated from the playoffs, Smithson Valley forces game three
Corpus Christi -- The PSJA Bears and Dripping...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 25, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Socrates the Texas Tortoise
Noticias RGV
Realizan donaciones de útiles escolares en biblioteca de Brownsville
Luego de que el gobernador Greg Abbott firmara la ley que establece vales escolares en Texas, organizaciones del Valle buscan ayudar a familias con el costo...
El gerente de McAllen Stripes se declara culpable de agredir sexualmente a un cliente
El gerente de una tienda de conveniencia Stripes...
Consejos para prevenir ahogamiento de menores
El año pasado, más de 100 menores de...
