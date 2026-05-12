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Raymondville crews repair vandalized bathroom at city park
City crews in Raymondville spent the day repairing a restroom at Eddie Stark Park after vandals damaged it, costing taxpayers $250. According to authorities, the...
Mission coffee shop gets new door following string of break-ins
A Mission coffee shop is dealing with its...
SpaceX sets target date for 12th Starship launch
SpaceX is targeting a May 19 launch for...
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Tuesday, May 12, 2026: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 11, 2026: Early thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 10, 2026: Nightly thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Rain and storms may move into the Rio...
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PSJA Bears baseball set for regional semifinal rematch against Austin Westlake
The PSJA Bears baseball team is heading back to familiar territory with another postseason showdown against Austin Westlake in the regional semifinals. Last season, PSJA...
PSJA Lady Bears softball team eyes state semifinal berth
PSJA softball is headed to the regional final...
Los Fresnos star athlete Hector Resendiz Jr. commits to Stephen F. Austin
Los Fresnos star athlete Hector Resendiz Jr. signed...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Starr County teen who donated hundreds of teddy bears urges others to participate in KRGVCares Closet campaign
The KRGV Cares Closet program is expanding this...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 11, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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