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‘She's going to be alive with other people’: Organ donation from 25-year-old Brownsville woman gives life to others
A Brownsville mother is still grieving the loss of her 25-year-old daughter after a March 2026 car crash. But through her daughter's organ donations, six people...
Pharr residents struggle to reach homes amid sewer upgrade on unpaved road
A sewer improvement project in the area of...
Alamo moving forward with groundwater project to boost city drinking water supply
Alamo city leaders approved the next phase of...
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Dangerous flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur, first of the Atlantic season, threatens Gulf Coast
MIAMI (AP) — A disorganized cluster of storms that had been plaguing the Gulf Coast for days came together to form Tropical Storm Arthur on Wednesday...
Wednesday, June 17, 2026: Heat advisory to go into effect this afternoon
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5...
Rain along the Gulf Coast could become the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI (AP) — A cluster of storms along...
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UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers Tyler Junior College
The UTRGV women's basketball team is in week two of summer workouts and two new faces on the roster have deep roots in the Rio Grande...
Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
The University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded four Progreso...
Fans gather for World Cup fan fest in Houston
The World Cup officially arrived in Houston as...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH: Sunday Mass, June 14, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
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