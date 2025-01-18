Home
News
Man electrocuted while trimming a tree in La Joya
A 54-year-old La Joya died after being electrocuted while trimming a tree, according to Police Chief Ramon Gonzalez. Lt. Manuel Casas said the victim was...
With a US ban on TikTok hours away, Trump says he 'most likely' will grant an extension
The clock is ticking toward a U.S. ban...
Valley residents who receive public assistance warned of HHS data breach
A warning for those who receive public assistance,...
Weather
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025: AM fog, warm afternoon, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Jan. 17, 2024: Milder afternoon, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024: AM clouds, PM sun, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
Highlights from the Lopez-Rivera & Harlingen South-Weslaco East soccer matches.
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in district & Harlingen girls fast start leads Lady Cards past San Benito
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: PSJA 54, La Joya...
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
South Padre Island is becoming the 'Official Island...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Savannah, the Bearded Dragon
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Hombre electrocutado mientras podaba un árbol en La Joya
Un hombre de 54 años de La Joya falleció tras electrocutarse mientras podaba un árbol, según informó el jefe de Policía, Ramón González. El teniente...
Policía de Alamo busca a un hombre desaparecido
El Departamento de Policía de Álamo está buscando...
Policía de Alamo: Hombre arrestado después de huir de la escena de la colisión de coche
La policía de Alamo arrestó a un hombre...
Take 5
