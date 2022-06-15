Home
Republican Mayra Flores declares victory in special election for Texas US House District 34
San Benito native Mayra Flores declared victory Tuesday in the special election for the 34th Congressional district. Unofficial results show Flores received 14,780 votes in...
Unofficial election results show Rickford elected as Santa Rosa Place 4 alderman
Unofficial election results show Refugio “Cuco” Rickford won...
Unofficial election results: Holland wins runoff election in Port Isabel commissioner’s race
Sandra Holland beat her opponent by less than...
Weather
June 14, 2022: Windy with temperatures in mid-90s
June 13, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the upper 90s
Saturday, June 11, 2022: Sunny and hot with feels like temperatures over 110
Sports
McAllen High Volleyball Getting a Head Start for Fall Season
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen High's volleyball team graduated many seniors and are bringing in a lot of new faces to the team this upcoming season. The...
Sharyland Rattlers end state 7-on-7 drought
MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland High School is headed...
RGV Toros sign 16-year-old to academy squad
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Toros made team history...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 12
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Familia del valle destaca la necesidad de un programa de comidas de verano
En distritos escolares como Edinburg CISD, el nivel de pobreza es un poco más del 82%. Alonda Navarro, directora de la Escuela Primaria Robert E....
Hombre arrestado después de un incidente de ira en la carretera en Brownsville
El martes se realizó un arresto en Brownsville...
Investigación de muerte en curso en el condado de Hidalgo
Se está llevando a cabo una investigación después...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
