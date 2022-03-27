Home
News
Police investigate aggravated robbery in Weslaco
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a Cricket Wireless store. Officials say the incident happened before 1 p.m. on Sunday at...
High-speed chase in San Benito
A man is dead following a high-speed chase...
Valley native flees Ukraine after Russian invasion
A former Brownsville resident shared his family's personal...
Weather
March 25, 2022: Sunny and breezy with temperatures in the high 80s
March 24, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in low 80s
March 23, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in high 70s
Sports
Stockton Kings vs RGV Vipers 3-26
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers beat the Stockton Kings 114-99. Vipers remain on the top of the G-League Western Conference. Click on the video...
Inside the mind of Anthony Lamb and RGV Vipers pregame 3-26
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers take on the...
High School Soccer Playoffs - Friday March 25
Check out the highlights from Friday's soccer playoff...
Programming
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Alcalde de Reynosa pide ayuda al estado trasladando a migrantes a nuevo alberge
Durante una rueda de prensa, el alcalde de Reynosa, Carlos Peña Ortiz, culpo al estado de Tamaulipas de entorpecer el traslado de migrantes fuera del actual...
Policía investiga robo agravado en Weslaco
El Departamento de Policía de Weslaco está investigando...
Persecución a alta velocidad termina en San Benito
Un hombre resultó muerto tras una persecución a...
