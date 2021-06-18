Home
News
Business leaders on Texas-Mexico border say state politicians ignore community needs while calling for a wall
" Business leaders on Texas-Mexico border say state politicians ignore community needs while calling for a wall " was first published by The Texas Tribune,...
Brownsville breaks ground on third bus station
Brownsville is growing, and so it the need...
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and its staff as punishment for Democrats' walkout on elections bill
" Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 18, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
June 17, 2021: Scattered showers with temperatures in low 90s
June 16, 2021: Scattered showers possible in the afternoon
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Toros Fall For First Time at Home in 2021in 2-1 to Austin
EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, June 16, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-2-1) drops home matchup to Austin Bold FC (3-2-2) in a late stunner to end...
Toros Remain Unbeaten at Home; Beat Real Monarchs 1-0
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, June 12, 2021) – Rio...
Donna's Eddy Epperson Signs with Our Lady of the Lake
DONNA - Eddy Epperson has basketball in his...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Propietario de Pharr Family Pharmacy y otros seis están acusados de fraude de atención médica de $ 110 millones
El propietario de una farmacia, tres comercializadores, un médico remitente y dos miembros del personal de la oficina de la clínica fueron acusados ??el viernes por...
El juez del condado Hidalgo anuncia su reelección
El juez del condado de Hidalgo, Richard F....
El condado Hidalgo reporta dos muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 29 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el viernes de dos...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days