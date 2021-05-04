Home
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies now administering COVID-19 vaccines
All of the 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the country are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers, the company announced Tuesday. This includes...
Hidalgo County officials to give update on broken levee system
Several Hidalgo County officials, including Judge Richard Cortez...
Overhaul of ERCOT board could replace experts with political appointees
By Mitchell Ferman , The Texas Tribune...
Weather
May 4, 2021: Highs in the low 90s with slight chance for showers
May 3, 2021: Temperatures expected to climb to upper 90s
May 1, 2021: Scattered showers for Rio Grande Valley
Sports
Cowboys decline Vander Esch option, creating intrigue at LB
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch's rookie contract Monday, setting up an interesting season at the...
UTRGV Baseball Fan Makes Some Noise
EDINBURG - UTRGV Baseball fans make a lot...
Cowboys make Jones draft history: 1st 5 picks all defense
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys focused...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Organización "LUPE"ofrece orientación vocacional
Es posible conseguir un título universitario o técnico, así lo plantea la organización "LUPE" Si tiene un hijo en el grado 11 y quiere estudiar...
2 personas son arrestadas tras intentos por separados de contrabando de drogas en el Puente Internacional Hidalgo
La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 1 muerte relacionada con coronavirus, 107 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el martes una muerte...
