Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the Supreme Court will soon scrap the constitutional...
Officials react to baby formula controversy at McAllen migrant processing center
Officials are reacting after a photo showing what...
Columbine shooting survivor speaks to San Benito students
A survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School...
Weather
May 12, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 90s
May 11, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in mid-90s
May 10, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sports
Friday Night Baseball Scores and Highlights: Area Round
High School Baseball Scores for the Area Round of the Playoffs Class 6A Eagle Pass 15, PSJA High 4, Eagle Pass leads series...
UTRGV's Justin Johnson Preparing for the NBA Draft
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV guard/forward Justin Johnson declared...
Celebrating valley sports moms on Mother's Day
Rio Grande Valley, Texas -- Happy Mother's Day...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
Hechos Valle
La policía responde a los reclamos de las redes sociales sobre un presunto asalto en Weslaco ISD
El Departamento de Policía de Weslaco respondió a múltiples consultas sobre denuncias de agresión sexual en la Escuela Secundaria de Weslaco que circulan en las redes...
Hombre detenido en conexión con apuñalamiento fatal en Weslaco
Un hombre de 32 años fue detenido por...
Sobreviviente de tiroteo en Columbine habla con estudiantes de San Benito
Un sobreviviente del tiroteo en Columbine High School...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
x
