Cameron County reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths, 75 new positive cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths. The reported deaths were two people from Brownsville, a man...
Colorado governor shortens trucker's prison term to 10 years
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has...
Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy to begin distributing authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication
Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin dispensing...
Dec. 30, 2021: Humid with temperatures in the mid-80s
Dec. 29, 2021: Humid, warm with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 28, 2021: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s
Sports
From Houston to the Valley: Anthony Thomas Overcomes Adversity
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- All athletes deal with some kind of challenge and hardship, whether it's an injury, a tough loss or a coaching change. Edinburg North...
McAllen High's double-double
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School has not...
Vaqueros earning rest during holiday break
EDINBURG, Texas -- The UTRGV men's basketball team...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Nuevo programa en condado Hidalgo apoya a víctimas de agresión sexual
Autoridades del condado Hidalgo anunciaron un nuevo programa cuyo objetivo es ayudar a víctimas de agresión sexual. El grupo encargado de combatir este crimen está...
Alguacil: Víctimas de doble homicidio identificadas como padre e hijo en Brownsville
Las víctimas de un doble homicidio en el...
Biden busca poner fin a programa de 'Quedate en Mexico'
La Administración Biden está pidiendo a la Corte...
