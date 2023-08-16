Home
News
Alligators at South Padre Island sanctuary being sent to Beaumont due to lack of space
Nobody said it's easy to catch an alligator, let along rounding up eight of them. As the head alligator keeper at the South Padre Island...
5 On Your Side: Weslaco resident continues waiting for city to repair collapsed storm drain near his house
Jesse Guerrero lives in Weslaco with his family...
Former hospital serving as new migrant shelter in Matamoros
A new migrant shelter is now open across...
Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, August 14, 2023: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023: Hot & windy, rain chances increase next week
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Bears
SAN JUAN, Texas -- The PSJA Bears are aiming for their first winning season since 2019. They have one of the top QBs in the RGV...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
EDCOUCH, Texas -- The Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets are bringing...
Two-A-Day Tour: McAllen Bulldogs
MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen Bulldogs went from...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023
Pump Patrol: Monday, August 14, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
Noticias RGV
CVS cerrará una de sus farmacias ubicada en Harlingen
La cadena de farmacias CVS está preparando el cierre de algunas ubicaciones en el Valle. Una de las tiendas ubicadas en la 118 East Harrison...
Familia de San Juan pierde su hogar en un incendio
Cuatro integrantes de una familia en San Juan...
Aeropuerto de Weslaco recibió fondos estatales para mejoras de infraestruturas
El aeropuerto de Weslaco recibió más de cinco...
