Consumer Reports: Holiday lights and smart plugs
Holiday homes are turning into winter wonderlands with lights, music, and, in some cases, a lot more! Products to help manage your lights and kits can...
New road improvement project aims to fix potholes near Donna
Drivers in the Donna/Weslaco area driving down Midway...
Harlingen airport receiving over $1.1 million for new air traffic control tower
The Valley International airport is set to receive...
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019: Cooler in the evening, windy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 9, 2024: Foggy morning with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV High School Basketball: December 10, 2024
BOYS: Harlingen South 37, Weslaco East 59 Harvest Christian 75, Sharyland 71 Rio Hondo 59, Lyford 57 (OT) Palmview 55, Rio Grande...
Malachi Flynn shines as RGV Vipers fall to Austin Spurs
The RGV Vipers fell to the Austin Spurs...
McAllen High soccer stars sign to play in college at SMU and Memphis
McAllen, Texas -- McAllen soccer stars Julianna Millin...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Tim's Coats ends latest campaign with over $31K raised for Valley families
Tim’s Coats ended its 42nd year with over...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 11 de Diciembre: Amanecer frío con día agradable en los bajos 70s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haga clic aquí
Evalúan proyecto de reconstrucción y drenaje para la carretera midway en el condado Hidalgo
El precinto uno del condado Hidalgo busca soluciones...
Asignan más de un millón de dólares para fortalecer el aeropuerto de Harlingen
Nuevos fondos federales serán destinados al aeropuerto Valley...
