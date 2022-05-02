Home
Trio referred to as ‘Suicide Squad’ pleads guilty in drug tracking conspiracy
A trio who referred to themselves as the "Suicide Squad" have pleaded guilty to attempting to import heroin and fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico, according...
Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 45 cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Diesel prices hitting record highs in the Rio Grande Valley
Diesel prices have hit record highs in some...
Weather
May 2, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 90s
May 1, 2022: Stray showers, temperatures in the 90s
Saturday, April 30, 2022: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the 90s
Sports
RGV FC's Luka Malesevic on his journey from Montenegro to the Valley
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV FC right-back Luka Malesevic signed with the Toros in March of this year, and after scoring his first professional goal last week,...
McAllen's Nixon Gets Final Out in Texas win over UTRGV
EDINBURG - Valley native Aaron Nixon, now pitching...
Sharyland's Gonzalez Wins 5A Silver Medal in Boys Singles Tennis
SAN ANTONIO - Sharyland's Alan Gonzalez capped off...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
Alza en precio de diesel afecta a transportistas y camioneros
Los transportistas siguen luchando por mantenerse en la carretera debido al aumento de los precios del disel. El area de Brownsville Harlingen alcanzo un record...
Salud y Vida: Distribución de grasa corporal depende de factores hormonales y genéticos
El problema del exceso de peso no se...
Nueva certificación para maestros en Texas
Durante la pandemia, líderes de distritos escolares en...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Radar
