Today is the last day to register to vote for the March primaries
Monday, Jan. 31, is the last day to register to vote or make changes to your already existing voter registration information before the March primaries. ...
Jan. 31, 2022: Morning showers, temperatures in the mid-70s
'This is historical': Mission Fire Department starts EMS program
In a first for the department, the Mission...
Weather
Jan. 31, 2022: Morning showers, temperatures in the mid-70s
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022: Beautiful day with temperatures in the 60s
Jan. 28, 2022: Clouds and showers with temperatures in 50s
Sports
Birmingham City Squadron vs. RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers cap off a six-game homestand facing the Birmingham City Squadron. Vipers entered with a five-game win streak. Click on the...
UTRGV Basketball vs Tarleton State
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV basketball took on Tarleton...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Only Tom Brady could...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida: Proteger su cuerpo de enfermedades
Una buena alimentacion puede ser clave en no solo vivir una vida mas saludable sino que tambien, ademas del vacunarse, esto podria ayudarle a proteger su...
Los expertos en salud advierten que algunas pruebas caseras de COVID-19 pueden arrojar falsos negativos
Las pruebas de antígenos funcionan buscando proteínas específicas...
Pago de impuestos a la propiedad en condado Cameron
Antes de convertirse en cuentas infractoras, la oficina...
