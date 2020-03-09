Home
News
RGV Celebrates International Women's Day metatags: International Women's Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Around the world, people celebrated International Women's Day. Events were also held in McAllen and Brownsville. Dozens gathered at Washington...
Amnesty Period in Alton Underway
ALTON - The City of Alton is looking...
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz self-quarantined after interacting with individual who tested positive for COVID-19
HOUSTON – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz self-quarantined after...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Toros Fall to LA Galaxy II, 5-1
EDINBURG - RGV Toros welcoming the LA Galaxy II for their season and home opener Saturday night. RGV falling to Los Angeles 5-1. Check...
Vipers Top Suns, 121-101
EDINBURG - RGV Vipers welcoming the Suns to...
UTRGV Upsets California Baptist University in OT, 79-76
EDINBURG - UTRGV welcoming CBU to the UTRGV...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Connect
Somos Noticias
Harris respalda a Biden y Jesse Jackson apoya a Sanders
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris respaldó a Joe Biden el domingo y dijo que haría “todo lo que esté en mi poder” para ayudar a que...
De Manila a Londres conmemoran Día de Mujer pese a amenazas
Por ADAM GELLER Associated Press NUEVA...
Solicitan destituir a miembro de consejo escolar de Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE - La oficina del fiscal de distrito...
