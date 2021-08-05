Home
Pharr to begin installing fiber optics
Fiber-optic lines are headed to the city of Pharr, and it's a big game-changer for those who live in areas known to have limited Internet access....
Jessica Cisneros will again challenge U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in Democratic primary for congressional seat
" Jessica Cisneros will again challenge U.S. Rep....
WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County officials to give update on temporary shelter for migrants
Hidalgo County officials will give an update on...
Weather
Aug. 5, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Aug. 4, 2021: Rain chances increase in the afternoon
Aug. 3, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 90s
Sports
Castillo giving back while prepping for NFL season
MISSION, Texas -- After debuting in the NFL for the New York Jets last season, valley native Sergio Castillo is back home. He's not just...
Two-A-Day Tour: Raymondville Bearkats
Two-A-Day Tour: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
MISSION - Juarez-Lincoln hasn't played a football game...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Jornada de vacunación en el condado Cameron
Si necesita recibir la vacuna contra el covid-19 le recordamos que continúa el esfuerzo en todos los condados para que tenga acceso rápido a una clínica...
Amplían red de internet en la ciudad de Pharr
Algunas parte de la ciudad de Pharr actualmente...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 3 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 390 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el jueves tres muertes...
