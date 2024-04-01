Home
Heart of the Valley: RGV Diabetes Association member gives details on diabetes, glucose screenings
The Heart of the Valley diabetes awareness campaign begins in April. Diabetes affects one in every three people. There is no cure, but simple changes...
Valley attorney explains raised fees, waivers for recipients filing for DACA, citizenship
Prices are going up for anyone applying to...
First human case of bird flu in Texas detected after contact with infected dairy cattle
" First human case of bird flu in...
Weather
Monday, April 1, 2024: Windy, very warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 31, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
April will bring severe storms, snow and flooding as a wide-reaching storm crosses the US
Originally Published: 30 MAR 24 06:54 ET ...
Sports
UIL Area Round Highlights & Scores: Friday 3/29
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Area round continued Friday night. Click on the video above for scores and highlights from today's slate in both boys...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued...
UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Gladys Porter Zoo to hold Easter animal play date
The Gladys Porter Zoo is inviting the public...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Corazón del Valle: Datos importantes sobre la diabetes
Pedro Mego, cardiólogo intervencionista certificado (FSCAI) con especial interés en la Enfermedad Arterial Periférica y las Enfermedades Venosas Crónicas, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para...
La Entrevista: Edinburg invita al festival musical 'Corafest'
El subdirector de artes culturales de la ciudad...
Salud y Vida: Síntomas de la esclerosis múltiple
Según los institutos nacionales de salud, la esclerosis...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
