Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 585 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 585 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services...
US inflation jumped 7.5% in the past year, a 40-year high
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past...
Mini Matt's set to open in Pharr after devastating fire
Matt's Cash and Carry is moving forward from...
Weather
Feb. 10, 2022: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Feb. 9, 2022: Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s
Feb. 8, 2021: Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60s
Sports
Ricky Reyna's Journey Leads to Southwestern
MISSION, TEXAS -- Mission Veterans Quarterback Ricky Reyna had to fulfill high expectations stepping in after 2018 Mr. Texas Football, Landry Gilpin. After facing adversity that...
Texans hire veteran coach Smith as new head coach
HOUSTON (AP) — After giving David Culley just...
UIL Realignment Creates a Power 5A Volleyball District
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- The primary focus...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Fase 2 de proyecto de drenaje de $5.6 millones en marcha en el condado de Hidalgo
El miércoles se llevó a cabo la inauguración de la fase dos de un proyecto de drenaje de $5,6 millones. La primera fase de la...
Más de 1,200 hogares usan el servicio de Internet de Pharr, dicen funcionarios de la ciudad
El nuevo servicio de Internet de la ciudad...
Policía: Encuentran skimmers de tarjetas de crédito en gasolineras 4 Stripes en McAllen
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen está alertando...
