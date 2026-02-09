Home
McAllen man wanted on child sexual abuse charges arrested near Corpus Christi
A McAllen man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two minors was arrested over the weekend near Corpus Christi, according to police. Eric David...
Migrants languish in US detention centers facing dire conditions and prolonged waits
MIAMI (AP) — Felipe Hernandez Espinosa spent 45...
Applications now open for VAMOS scholarships
High school seniors in the Rio Grande Valley...
Weather
Monday, Feb. 9, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Feb. 6, 2026: Warming up, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Sam Whitehead journey with UTRGV Tennis
Sam Whitehead describes himself as a reserved person when he first joined the utrgv men’s tennis team back in 2021. Five seasons later, through hard work...
UTRGV Baseball comes out on top against the Alumni team 13-3
Edinburg, TX -- The first ever UTRGV baseball...
RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against the Austin Spurs
Edinburg, TX-- The RGV Vipers took the National...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Leopard Gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
