Home
News
Brownsville police: Suspect jumps into resaca to avoid arrest for allegedly robbing jewelry store
Brownsville police apprehended a man who jumped into a resaca to avoid being arrested for an aggravated robbery. The Brownsville Police Department posted on their...
Valley organization hosting Juneteenth celebration in McAllen
Village In The Valley, or VIVA, is putting...
Two suspects arrested in connection with Edinburg aggravated robbery, human smuggling
Two suspects were taken into federal custody for...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, May 20, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 19, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, May 18, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Edinburg's Emily Carranco signs for Texas A&M San Antonio Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg High's Emily Carranco signed her letter of intent to join the inaugural basketball signing class to Texas A&M San Antonio. ...
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL Region IV semifinal action...
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
WESLACO, Texas -- Two RGV high school baseball...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
Thanks to our views, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign collected a total of $12,635 in monetary donations. The campaign sought to collect $10,000 in monetary...
KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story
A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital...
Ronald McDonald House Charities supporting families of hospitalized children
Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas - Family...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Procesan sospechosos en la investigación de asesinato del Condado de Hidalgo
Dos hombres ahora están acusados de asesinato en relación con restos humanos encontrados el viernes. Por la noche, cerca de Edinburg, Jesús Grijalva y Samuel...
Policía de Brownsville: Sospechoso salta a resaca para evitar arresto por presunto robo a joyería
La policía de Brownsville detuvo a un hombre...
Aquí Entre Nos: Actores de Disneyland buscan formar un sindicato
Los actores de personajes de Disneyland votan a...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days