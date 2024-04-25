Home
News
Alligator spotted in San Benito, residents warned to stay away
Officials say it’ll be more likely for the public to see an alligator this time of year, and they’re warning residents to keep their distance. ...
USDA warns of Mexican fruit flies attacking Valley citrus
Invasive flies are once again threatening citrus trees...
Hidalgo County officials seeking funds for new water treatment project
Jose Elizondo Jr. washes cars for a living....
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, April 25, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 89°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 23, 2024: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history
PALMVIEW, Texas -- The lady lobos have had an incredible season, with a 13-1 district play record, they won their first district title in program history....
Remembering Erasmo "Mo" Molina
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Long time Valley...
Deaf PSJA North athlete earns full-ride scholarship
PSJA North senior Jose Alanis is achieving heights...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Queen Maeve and Star Bright
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Jueves 25 de abril: Cálido en los bajos 90s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Aquí Entre Nos: 'Jim Henson Idea Man' se estrena en Disney Plus este 31 de mayo
Se estrena un documental sobre el maestro de...
Salud y Vida: Factores influyentes de la salud, raza y mortalidad
Según el C-D-C la mayoría de las personas...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
