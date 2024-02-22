Home
Sherriff’s office: Dispute between neighbors in Weslaco ends in shooting, suspect being sought
A man was hospitalized Thursday in rural Weslaco after a dispute with his neighbor resulted in him being shot, according to a news release from the...
DHR Health launches interactive donor registration kiosk
According to DHR Health, there is a big...
Pet of the Week: Reba the Australian shepherd
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
San Benito's Fabian Garcia signs for UTRGV football
SAN BENITO, Texas -- San Benito Greyhound Fabian Garcia put up all-time numbers finishing as the Greyhounds all-time leading rusher. He's taking his talents to...
Sub-5A HS Basketball Boys Area Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above...
6A & 5A Boys HS Basketball Area Round Matchups
WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above...
Community
Pet of the Week: Reba the Australian shepherd
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Sospechoso de Raymondville acusado de matar a su medio hermano
El hombre de 34 años acusado de matar su medio hermano, recibió cargos formales el jueves. Mario Martínez fue acusado de causar la muerte de...
Aquí Entre Nos: Sam Mendes dirigida cuatro películas sobre los Beatles
Sam Mendes planea cuatro películas, una sobre cada...
Salud y Vida: Recomendaciones para mantener el corazón sano
El corazón es algo que puede durar 80,...
