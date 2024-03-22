Home
News
LUPE holding annual Cesar Chavez march and rally in San Juan
A San Juan-based nonprofit is set to honor civil rights leader Cesar Chavez this weekend. La Union del Pueblo Entero is holding their annual Cesar...
Congressman Castro calling for release of classified information on Latino civil rights leaders
Congressman Joaquin Castro is joining the call for...
Medical Breakthroughs: New procedure treating COPD
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD,...
Weather
Friday, March 22, 2024: Warm day with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, March 21, 2024: AM spotty storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, March 20, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial girls soccer has dominated all season. They went undefeated, becoming the 31-5A district champions. They knocked off city rival McAllen High's...
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV leaving the conference in a release
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Channel 5 Sports has...
UTRGV announces new name for Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV's newly acquired stadium...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Tomasa the tomato frog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Viernes 22 de Marzo: Temperaturas frescas en los bajos 60s
Para seguir a Valeria López en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Buró de Mejores Negocios organiza evento de reciclaje en McAllen
Los residentes del Valle tendrán nuevamente la oportunidad...
Aquí Entre Nos: 'Shirley' se estrena en Netflix
Se estrenó el primer avance de 'Beetle Juice'....
Take 5
Submit a Tip
