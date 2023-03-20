Home
Dairy Queen offering free ice cream at certain locations in the Valley
People can get free ice cream at certain Dairy Queen locations across the Rio Grand Valley. The small cones are free, but you can also...
Pump Patrol - March 20, 2023
FBI offers $20,000 reward in case of missing American woman who was kidnapped from her home in Mexico
(CNN) -- More than a month after a...
Monday, March 20, 2023: Isolated rain, temps in the 60s
Friday, March 17, 2023: Cold front bringing in windy conditions, showers
Thursday, March 16, 2023: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s
RGV Toros draw 1-1 against Oakland Roots SC
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Toros draw 1-1 with the Oakland Roots SC in their second game of the USL Championship season. RGV FC has tied...
High school baseball highlights 3-15-2023
Click the video above to check out highlights...
Burcu Soysal - FIGHTING FAR FROM HOME
At the WAC tournament in Las Vegas, KRGV...
Pump Patrol - March 20, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 17, 2023
Glady Porter Zoo: African bullfrog
Proponen medidas en zonas fronterizas del estado de Texas
"Texas está tratando de ver que tanto pueden forzar los límites del rol del gobierno federal en control la frontera" explica el encuestador James Henson de...
La Entrevista: Recomendaciones para cuidados paliativos
El día de hoy en La Entrevista, Dolce...
Congresista Vicente González anuncia que comunidades locales recibirán una subvención de 21 millones de dólares
Este lunes, el congresista Vicente González, anunció que...
