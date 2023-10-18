Home
Community mourns slain San Benito police officer
A community is remembering the 54-year-old San Benito police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Flags were flown at half-staff in honor...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Be sure to turn in your Pump Patrol...
Student of the Week: Noah Reyna
At just 17 years old, Economedes High School...
Weather
Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Humidity returns, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, October 17, 2023: Sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, October 16, 2023: Sunny and nice, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 9
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
First & Goal: Power Poll Week 9
Check out the week eight of First &...
First & Goal 5 Star Plays: Week 8
Channel 5 Sports is recapping the best plays...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Be sure to turn in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Student of the Week: Noah Reyna
At just 17 years old, Economedes High School...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
Noticias RGV
Corazón del Valle: Importancia del examen de mamografía
Rudy Rivas, representante del Departamento de Radiologia del South Texas Health System visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos acerca de la importancia de realizarse...
Jugador de la semana: Alex Martínez de Weslaco East es el ganador de la semana 8 de futbol americano escolar
El mariscal de campo de los 'Wildcats' consiguió...
Taller de Harlingen recibe quejas por demoras en las entregas
El Buró de Mejores Negocios ha recibido nueve...
