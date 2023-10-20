Home
Down syndrome awareness walk set for Saturday in Edinburg
The Rio Grande Valley Down Syndrome Association is set to hold their biggest fundraiser of the year. The Down Syndrome Awareness Walk is happening on...
Proceeds from Barktober Fest to benefit Yaqui Animal Rescue
Beer and dog lovers will want to check...
San Juan basilica hosting 14th annual migrant welcoming festival
The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan...
Friday, Oct. 10, 2023: Warm and sunny with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, October 19, 2023: Warming up, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Humidity returns, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Oct. 19 Visiting Team...
PSJA Memorial set for undefeated clash against Roma
ALAMO, Texas -- PSJA Memorial (7-0) hosts Roma...
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 9
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Community
Zoo Guest: Broad-snouted caiman
Cynthia Garza-Galvan from the Gladys Porter Zoo visits the Channel 5 News' studio to introduce the broad-snouted caiman. Garza-Galvan also discusses two upcoming Halloween related...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
Be sure to turn in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Guido the schnauzer poodle mix
Noticias RGV
Edinburg convoca a una caminata de concientización
Este sábado 21 de octubre se realizará una caminata de concienciación sobre el síndrome de down denominada 'Step Up'. De acuerdo a la Asociación de...
Ranger de Texas celebran sus 200 años de fundación
Los Rangers de Texas, la unidad investigadora de...
Rinden homenaje al oficial de San Benito fallecido tras un tiroteo
Los funcionarios se están preparando para transportar el...
