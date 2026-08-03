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Alton tire shop suffers major damage from fire
An Alton tire shop suffered major damage after a fire broke out inside the building. The fire occurred at Highway 107 and La Homa Road...
Photographer's Perspective: Reflecting back on 2 years on the job
Vice President Vance cancels visit to Port of Brownsville
Vice President JD Vance will no longer be...
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Monday, Aug. 3, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Power restored to more than 25,000 Hidalgo County residents
Power has been restored to more than 25,000...
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026: Spotty shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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NBA champ Danny Green returns to McAllen for basketball clinic and community outreach
McAllen, TX -- NBA champion Danny Green is back in South Texas and for him it's more than just a basketball clinic — it's a homecoming....
CeeDee Lamb reveals his biggest goal for 2026 season
Oxnard, CA -- CeeDee Lamb is coming off...
Cowboys newcomers at edge rusher look to provide a spark on defense
The Cowboys come into 2026 with a new...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, July 31, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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