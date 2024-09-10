Home
Mexican army soldiers perform water rescues in Matamoros
Dozens of streets in the city of Matamoros were flooded on Tuesday, leading to soldiers with the Mexican army performing water rescues. Photos provided by...
Brownsville streets experience flooding from Tropical Storm Francine
Parts of Brownsville saw between five and eight...
House fire under investigation in La Grulla
A home in La Grulla was declared a...
Francine gains strength and is expected to be a hurricane when it reaches US Gulf Coast
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Francine churned in extremely warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico with increasing strength and was expected to reach...
Tuesday, September 10, 2024: Flood watch in effect in Cameron and Willacy counties
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tracking Tropical Storm Francine: South Padre Island residents preparing for potential severe weather
Ocean tide levels were up to one and...
Sports
URTGV football team hosts first open practice for fans
The UTRGV Vaqueros football team held the first open practice for fans to get a look at the team for the first time. Roughly 2,400...
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 2
5 Star Plays is a new series on...
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on a record contract that is the first at $60 million per year
Dak Prescott has a new contract with the...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, September 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Impacto del VRS, comprendiendo el virus respiratorio
La temida temporada de resfriados y gripe se acerca. Pero en las sombras se esconde una amenaza más siniestra: el virus sincitial respiratorio, o VRS. ...
Policía de Brownsville busca a sospechosos de robo en Home Depot de Morrison Road
La policía de Brownsville solicita la colaboración ciudadana...
Efectos de inundaciones en zonas residenciales tras la evolución de tormenta tropical Francine
En Brownsville, varias familias se encuentran sufriendo los...
