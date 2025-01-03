Home
News
PETA calls for K9 to be removed from Border Patrol agent's custody following viral video
PETA is now weighing in on a viral video appearing to show a Border Patrol agent kneeing a K9. The video was recorded earlier this...
Rio Grande City offering grants to help small businesses
Rio Grande City is working to help small...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, Jan. 3, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Morning fog, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 30, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the second day of the Brownsville ISD soccer tournament to kickoff 2025.
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated district foes
GIRLS: Harlingen 43, Brownsville Veterans 41 ...
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the first day of the Brownsville...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: The Black Spotted Newt
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Viernes 3 de enero: noche templada con niebla en la madrugada
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Edinburg lanza programa para reciclar árboles de Navidad y crear abono
Una de las ciudades que invita a reciclar...
Artesanos en Starr transforman árboles de Navidad en obras de arte
En el condado Starr un negocio de artesanías...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days