Home
News
Valley medical students save young woman's life on flight
A Rio Grande Valley couple shares their story on how they saved the life of a young woman on a flight. "Over the speakers, they...
Elon Musk announces date for possible SpaceX launch at Boca Chica
Elon Musk announced on X the next starship...
Photographer's Perspective: Keeping a creative eye
Channel 5 News photojournalists are always trying to...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Beautiful afternoon, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025: Morning drizzle, afternoon sun, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025: Drizzle and cold, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Nikki Rowe Boys Basketball will face Liberty Hill
McAllen, TX -- The Nikki Rowe boys basketball team are cruising through the playoffs and will face off against Liberty Hill in the Regional Semifinals at...
Professional Boxer Nelson Hampton to fight in Edinburg
Edinburg, TX -- Nelson "Hot Hands" Hampton is...
UTRGV Baseball Splits the series against North Dakota State
Edinburg, TX -- After two days of games...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 23, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, at 11 a.m.
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Petunio the Guinea Pig
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Conozca Sus Derechos: Procesos a seguir tras ingresar a EEUU con CPB One
La abogada Susana Silva responde algunas preguntas para los inmigrantes que pudieron ingresar a los Estados Unidos con la aplicación CPB One. -¿Qué es el...
Recomiendan mantener frescas las frutas y verduras antes de consumirlas
En temas de salud, las frutas y las...
Identifican al hombre que murió en accidente entre un automóvil y un peatón en Pharr
El hombre que murió en un accidente entre...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days