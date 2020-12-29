Home
Belarus, Argentina start COVID-19 vaccinations with Russian shots
MOSCOW (AP) - Belarus and Argentina launched mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot on Tuesday, becoming the first countries outside Russia to roll...
Texas' move to control coal ash pollution could shield industry from tougher rules under Biden-led EPA
by Erin Douglas | The Texas Tribune...
Nearly 7,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine on the way to the Valley
Nearly 7,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Sports
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks continue for another week. On Saturday night at Buccaneer Stadium, Diamondback quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
First and Goal Friday - Area Round
First and Goal - Area Round Playoffs ...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El número de personas sin hogar aumenta en la ciudad de Brownsville
La proliferación de personas sin hogar en el centro de la ciudad de Brownsville ha aumentado a medida que el invierno se hace presente en la...
Residentes del Valle esperan con ansias un cheque de estímulo del gobierno federal
Con la llegada de un cheque de estímulo...
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 446 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el lunes una muerte...
