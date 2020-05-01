Home
Texas' front-line workers in the pandemic are predominantly women and people of color, analysis finds
When the coronavirus pandemic began, school custodian Crystal Watts was working five days a week, mopping floors, wiping desks and disinfecting every surface that was...
Texas A&M and University of Texas systems expect to reopen in the fall, and A&M says it will play football
The most visible public universities in...
Texas halted evictions, giving renters some relief. But what happens when the moratorium ends?
DALLAS — Shanice Al Khlifat’s day-to-day life...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Cipriano Out As Santa Rosa Boys Basketball Coach
SANTA ROSA - It's the end of an era for Warriors hoops. The Santa Rosa school board elected to not renew the contract of Santa...
Esports Gaining Popularity With More People At Home
WESLACO - With no sports to watch right...
Bobcat Standouts Sign With Southwestern
EDINBURG - Adrian Garza and Aaron Alfaro have...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Somos Noticias
Apoyo para estudiantes con préstamos durante pandemia
Aproximadamente 30,000 de personas en el país han tenido que aplicar para los beneficios de desempleo, entre ellos están los que están batallando para cumplir con...
Preocupa a empleados falta de medidas higiénicas en empresas
Hay empleadores que no están tomando las medidas...
Distritos escolares podrían recibir reembolso por suministros de higiene
Desde desinfectar edificios públicos hasta las jornadas extras...
